(Bloomberg) -- China, Russia and Iran are looking to disrupt the U.S. electoral process before November’s vote, including attempts at compromising the private communications of political campaigns and candidates, a top U.S. intelligence official warned.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said on Friday that federal officials continue to monitor hackers trying to gain access to state and federal networks, including those responsible for managing elections.

Foreign adversaries are using traditional news outlets as well as social media sites as a way to “sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, to shift U.S. policies, to increase discord and to undermine confidence in our democratic process,” he said.

“The coronavirus pandemic and recent protests, for instance, continue to serve as fodder for foreign influence and disinformation efforts in America,” Evanina said in a statement.

China, for one, is expanding its efforts to influence policy in the U.S., including putting pressure on political figures it views as opposed to its interests. “Beijing recognizes its efforts might affect the presidential race,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s objective continues to be to weaken the U.S. and diminish its global role; Evanina said Russia continues to spread disinformation in the U.S., using internet trolls and other proxies, designed to undermine confidence in the democratic process.

Iran is also looking to undermine democratic institutions and divide the U.S., he said, adding that Tehran is focused on spreading disinformation on social media and recirculating anti-U.S. content.

With barely more than 100 days to the election, Evanina urged Americans to consume information with a critical eye, check out sources before reposting material on social media, and practice good “cyber hygiene.”

Intelligence officials have briefed presidential campaigns, political committees and Congress on election security in recent months, he said.

Russia was accused by the U.S. of hacking Democratic accounts ahead of the 2016 presidential election, as well as leaking emails intended to hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign. In addition, the Internet Research Agency, based in Russia, engaged in a widespread social media campaign that sought to sow discord ahead of the 2016 vote, U.S. officials have said.

