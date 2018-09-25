(Bloomberg) -- Cody Wilson, the American gun-rights advocate who triggered a national debate about using 3-D printers to make personal firearms, resigned from his nonprofit firm after being arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Defense Distributed, based in Austin, announced the resignation in a press conference on Tuesday. The non-profit’s new director, Paloma Heindorff, said the firm will continue its advocacy. Thus far, Defense Distributed has received about 3,000 orders for designs for 3-D printed weapons, and 1,500 of those have been shipped, she said.

A Texas judge issued a warrant for Wilson’s arrest last week after authorities revealed evidence he’d paid $500 to have sex with a girl he’d met on the website "SugarDaddyMeet.com." Wilson was tipped off to the probe while he was in Taiwan and missed his flight home, police said. He was arrested there last week.

