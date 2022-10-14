(Bloomberg) --

Westminster’s most hard-line advocates of free markets and lower taxes are looking on in despair as their agenda crumbles under the weight of political pressure and chaos in the financial markets.

When Liz Truss became prime minister just over five weeks ago, she promised to deliver a radical set of policies rooted in laissez-faire economics -- an attempt to boost the UK‘s sluggish rate of growth.

Yet her chancellor of the exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, faced a quick reality check when his mini-budget, packed with unfunded tax cuts and unaccompanied by independent forecasts, sent the pound tumbling and triggered mayhem in the gilt market. On Friday, the Times reported he is about to be fired.

“The wheels have come off very quickly,” said Tom Clougherty from the Centre for Policy Studies, a think tank founded by Margaret Thatcher and Keith Joseph which inspired the new government’s thinking. “What I hope is that other bits of the agenda can be salvaged.”

Truss and Kwarteng’s policy blitz upon entering Downing Street took three forms -- a price cap on energy; generous tax cuts; and a promise to slash red tape. Their measures included “investment zones” as well as pledges to loosen rules inherited from the European Union that govern the City of London.

The fiscal impact of the first two tranches of policy spooked markets, with the Conservatives falling 30 points behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls amid the ensuing crisis.

The government is now being forced to change tack, with the Bank of England insisting it will not prop up gilt prices with more purchases beyond Friday. Truss is preparing to hold a press conference to lay out which parts of her plan will change.

Sad, Angry and Frustrated

“I’m somewhere between sad, angry and frustrated,“ said Julian Jessop, an economist who has championed many of the government’s policies. “Overall the strategy is still correct, but because of mistakes made around the mini-budget, large parts of it are at risk.”

The prime minister and chancellor have long-standing connections to Westminster’s free-market advocating think tanks. Truss came up with the idea to form a group of market-liberal Tory MPs shortly after she was elected to parliament in 2010, according to Mark Littlewood, head of the Institute of Economic Affairs.

The Free Enterprise Group, as it was known, included Kwarteng. He and Truss were among the authors of a 2012 book -- Britannia Unchained -- which called for the state to be radically shrunk to improve prosperity.

In a recent online video, Littlewood recalled how he and Truss knew each other at the University of Oxford in the 1990s, where their political activities overlapped.

“Truss is a free-marketeer from head to toe, there’s no doubt about that, all of her instincts are in a free-market direction,” he said.

The prime minister’s current team includes former staff from the IEA as well as the smaller Adam Smith Institute.

Ham-fisted

The relationship between the free-market movement and those in Downing Street may be strained by events, however. One prominent campaigner, speaking on condition of anonymity, criticized the government’s approach since Truss won the Tory leadership election at the start of last month.

The new administration should have emphasized the benefits of the energy support package for its first weeks in power instead of rushing into an unaudited mini-budget, the person said, comparing the statement to an off-the-shelf think tank paper.

Tensions flared up earlier this month when economist Gerard Lyons said he warned the chancellor about the dangers of announcing excessive tax cuts in the mini-budget.

“They went into it quite ham-fisted, with an agenda that spooked the markets and not taking a conservative approach to fiscal management,” Mathew Lesh, head of policy at the IEA, told Bloomberg News.

Bank of England

Still, some believers are sticking by “Trussonomics” and laying the blame elsewhere. Patrick Minford, another economist who has influenced the prime minister, told the BBC on Thursday that the Bank of England was responsible for addressing tumbling gilt prices following the mini-budget.

Kwarteng’s agenda has “been destabilized by disruption in the market which the Bank of England really ought to get hold of, and stop,” Minford, a professor at Cardiff University, said.

“It’s really important we don’t do something really stupid,” he said. “Liz Truss’s policies for growth are absolutely right, and to be thrown off them by a bit of market turbulence is insane.”

Eamonn Butler, co-founder of the Adam Smith Institute, similarly insisted that Truss “is not the source of the problem -- she’s trying to cure the problem,” and called on MPs to back her plan.

“Whether it will go any further, I just don’t know,” Butler said. “I think the Conservative party in parliament is really being very petulant.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.