(Bloomberg) -- Adyen NV’s finance chief said the payment-processing company has tried to show why it’s confident in forecasts for its growth trajectory, a move that’s being appreciated by investors.

“We feel that long-term decision-making is most important, but they were asking for a bit more transparency on how the business was developing,” Chief Financial Officer Ethan Tandowsky said in a phone interview Thursday, a day after hosting an investor day in San Francisco. “We’ve tried to implement a lot of the feedback that we got.”

The Dutch company, which unveiled new growth targets for the next three years on Wednesday, saw its shares surge following the investor day. The stock soared 38% in Amsterdam trading, their biggest increase in more than five years, as investors found Adyen’s new net revenue and profitability targets more realistic than its prior forecasts.

Read More: PayPal Rival Adyen Tempers Targets to Regain Confidence

The financial-technology firm, which had been a market favorite for years, shocked investors in mid-August by disclosing its slowest net revenue growth since it was listed. That led to a stock rout, wiping out €17.8 billion ($19 billion) of its market value in a single day as investors looked for more clarity on the company’s growth prospects.

Adyen also committed on Wednesday to providing quarterly updates in the year ahead, a departure from its practice of reporting on a semi-annual basis. Tandowsky said that investor requests led it to the perspective that “providing updates along the way is not at the expense of the long-term decision-making.”

The fintech had attributed the slowdown in growth in the first half of the year to higher inflation and price competition in North America, its second-largest market. In its business update Wednesday, Adyen said third-quarter net revenue increased by 22%, noting that underlying growth in digital spending remained stable from the first half of the year.

The company, which competes with Stripe Inc. and Braintree, owned by PayPal Holdings Inc., maintains that it won’t join the price fight.

“The trend that we’ve seen over the years is that payments has become more strategic for customers, not less,” Tandowsky said. “Therefore having a conversation about value is still the way we think we need to do it.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.