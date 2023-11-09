(Bloomberg) -- Adyen NV’s shares surged the most since its trading debut after the payments giant unveiled new growth targets and offered a detailed pathway to achieve them, a key sign that the company is intent on winning back investor confidence.

Adyen’s top brass met investors in San Francisco on Wednesday to ease concerns about the firm’s trajectory after reporting a sales slowdown in mid-August that roiled shares. During the presentation, executives for the Amsterdam-based company outlined net revenue and profitability targets for the next three years that analysts deemed more realistic than earlier forecasts.

Shares gained as much as 38%, the most since its listing debut in 2018, and giving its market value a €6.6 billion ($7.1 billion) boost since the close of trading Wednesday. Shares were trading up 34% at 12:56 p.m. at local time. Still, the firm’s stock remains down about 28% for the year, making them the worst performer in the 25-company AEX Index.

The payments giant now sees revenue climbing by a percentage in the “low-twenties and high-twenties” every year through 2026. That compares to a previous forecast that called for annual increases between the mid-20s and low-30s over the medium term.

“Adyen’s investor day was narrative-changing,” Harshita Rawat, an analyst at Bernstein, said in a note to clients. The company shared a “much better-than-expected” third quarter update, more credible financial objectives and a deep dive into its competitive differentiation, she said.

Adyen’s management said it updated its financial targets after listening to investor demands to offer more concrete timelines.

“We still very much believe in the medium to long-term opportunity that we have as a company,” Adyen Chief Financial Officer Ethan Tandowsky said at the company’s investor day. “But we also took that feedback and said, ‘Let’s be more specific.’”

Payments Giant

As a payments processor, Adyen sits in between a merchant and networks such as Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc., and has stood out for its ability to execute complex cross-border payments and multicurrency settlements. It processes transactions through point-of-sale terminals in physical stores, online payments for large enterprises and works with platforms such as eBay Inc.

Since its listing, investors were captivated by Adyen’s heady growth, which often shot past the top-end of its targets. The pandemic-fueled online shopping boom gave the company an additional boost.

But more recently, as e-commerce spending is showing signs of slowing, and many payment firms are seeing volumes crimped by more cost-conscious customers.

Adyen’s first-half earnings update on Aug. 17 showed net revenue growth had been the slowest on record and it spoke of increasing price competition in North America. That led to a monthslong selloff in shares, which up until Wednesday erased as much as half of its market value.

Adyen, which competes with the likes of Stripe Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.-owned Braintree, typically updates the market only on a semi-annual basis unlike many rivals who offer more frequent financial communication. This week, it provided a third-quarter business update that showed net revenue increased by 22%, saying underlying growth in digital spending stayed stable compared to the trends seen in the first half.

In that update, Adyen predicted it will increase a key measure of profitability to higher than 50% in 2026. In the past, it has only offered a long-term target for that profit margin to reach above 65%.

“Finally, a mid-term guidance with a timeline,” David Vignon, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus, wrote in a note to clients.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Adyen’s new 50%-plus Ebitda-margin target and lowered growth expectations through 2026 largely mirror consensus, with the more realistic reset likely behind the 30% surge in its American depositary receipts on Nov. 8. Yet payment commoditization is a real threat, with in-house solutions key to sustaining its pricing power and valuation premium.

—Tomasz Noetzel, BI Banking Analyst

Adyen Realistic Ebitda-Margin Goal Is Just What Doctor Ordered

To be sure, there were some who weren’t completed swayed by Adyen’s presentation. Citigroup Inc.’s Pavan Daswani — one of the few analysts that had a sell rating on the stock prior to its first-half results — said while he was encouraged by the additional color on what will drive growth, he sees “risk of competition intensifying in Europe” and is skeptical of the “high-level of hiring and multi-year investments” needed to support growth.

The fintech, for its part, said it is gradually slowing down its industry-defying hiring push, after adding 175 employees in the third quarter. The company also doesn’t plan to pay dividends or initiate share buybacks, a policy it’s long had.

Adyen committed to shifting to quarterly-reporting, a move that eased market watchers who had worried about a lack of visibility into the firm’s results.

“We understand that more updates about how the business is developing along the way would helpful,” Tandowsky said in his presentation. “We plan to share quarterly updates in the year ahead at least.”

--With assistance from James Cone.

(Updates share move and adds details beginning in the sixth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.