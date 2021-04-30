(Bloomberg) -- AEA Investors is considering a sale of Springs Window Fashions that could value the window-products maker at more than $3 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The private equity firm is working with advisers to explore options for the Middleton, Wisconsin-based company, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Springs Window is likely to attract interest from other buyout firms and peers in the building products sector, the people said.

No final decision has been made and AEA could elect to keep the business, the people said.

Representatives for AEA and Springs Window declined to comment.

A deal would be the latest private equity exit in building products as investors capitalize on a homebuilding and renovation boom amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Platinum Equity agreed this month to buy Cabinetworks Group while the owners of Associated Materials are exploring a sale, Bloomberg News has reported.

AEA invested in Springs Window in 2018 alongside the British Columbia Investment Management Corp. A representative for British Columbia declined to comment.

The company supplies retailers and distributors with blinds, shades and window hardware under the brands Bali, Graber, Horizons and SunSetter, according to its website.

