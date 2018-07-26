{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jul 26, 2018

    Aecon reports record-high work backlog of $6.4B at end of Q2

    The Canadian Press

    Aecon Group

    TORONTO - Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) says it's recorded a record high work backlog of $6.4 billion at the end of its second quarter.

    The engineering firm says the backlog is $2 billion higher than at the end of the same quarter the previous year.

    Aecon says it booked $2.6 billion in new contracts during the quarter ended June 30, compared to $687 million for the second quarter of 2017.

    It reported a $12.8 million operating profit or diluted earnings per share of 13 cents, up from $5.3 million or a penny per share during the previous year's quarter.

    Interim CEO John M. Beck says in a statement that the results show the alignment of the company's strengths with unprecedented market opportunity in the country.

    Aecon recently announced it appointed Jean-Louis Servranckx as its president and CEO effective Sept. 4.