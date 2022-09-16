(Bloomberg) -- Aegon NV’s plan to divest its Transamerica business in Asia has stalled amid valuation concerns, according to people familiar with the matter.

The unit, which offers a range of insurance and savings products to high-net-worth clients in Hong Kong, Singapore and elsewhere, attracted interest from other insurers and investment funds, the people said. A sale has been put on hold after bids didn’t match Aegon’s expectations, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The Netherlands-based Aegon had been working with a financial adviser to find a buyer for the Transamerica business in Asia, Bloomberg News reported last year. It was seeking to raise at least $700 million in any sale, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

While the divestment is on hold for now, Aegon could still revive a sale of the assets in the future, the people said. Aegon does not comment on rumors in the market, Dick Schiethart, its spokesman said in response to a Bloomberg News query.

Aegon acquired Transamerica in 1999 in what remains its largest-ever purchase. The brand is well-known in the US, where the Transamerica Pyramid skyscraper is an iconic fixture of the San Francisco skyline. The company provided Walt Disney Co. with a loan to complete the 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, according to Aegon’s website.

Shares in Aegon have climbed about 6% this year, valuing the company at about 9.9 billion euros ($9.9 billion).

