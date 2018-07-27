(Bloomberg) -- American Electric Power Co. is canceling its $4.5 billion Wind Catcher power plant after Texas rejected what would have been the largest-ever U.S. wind farm.

Texas regulators on Thursday dealt what turned out to be the project’s death blow saying it didn’t offer enough benefits for ratepayers. The 2-gigawatt project, planned for Oklahoma, would have also also served customers in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric announced the decision in a statement Friday.

The massive wind farm had faced significant barriers from the start. American Electric was seeking up-front guarantees from regulators that customers would pay the costs, plus a profit, and the cancellation raises questions about whether that model will help utilities build other big renewable energy projects. Changes to the federal tax code and increasing competition from natural gas changed Wind Catcher’s economics, creating doubt about its potential benefits for ratepayers.

“Basically it commits customers to pay $4.5 billion for a new system and you don’t know how that’s going to compare over time to what power would have cost,” Kit Konolige, a New York-based analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, said Friday. “It would have been a big increase in the rate base. When and how it would have paid off -- those are fair questions.”

Oklahoma, which hadn’t made a final decision, found in February that American Electric had failed to prove there was an economic need for the project and it left customers shouldering too much of the risk. Arkansas and Louisiana had already approved the project. American Electric’s Southwestern Electric Power had proposed owning 70 percent of the wind farm that Invenergy LLC was developing.

American Electric erased some gains after the announcement but still closed up 0.1 percent at $71.14 in New York.

The decision is also another setback for General Electric Co., which had been in line to provide 800 turbines for the project. The Boston-based manufacturer, already reeling from cash-flow challenges and a share slump dating to last year, said in June that it will narrow its focus to a handful of markets, including renewable energy, while backing out of health care and oil and gas.

A coalition of Texas industrial energy users in March said that federal tax cuts approved in December were likely the “final nail in the coffin for the Oklahoma wind farm,” according to a filing with the Texas Public Utility Commission. Lower tax rates reduced the gross value of federal production tax credits for Wind Catcher by about $245 million, the group said.

“It was a confluence of factors, everything from tax reform, lower gas prices and the size of the project that caused the Texas regulators to reject the proposal,” said Paul Patterson, an analyst at Glenrock Associates LLC. “A lot of things have happened that made the economics of this plant more challenging.”

(Updates with General Electric wind order in seventh paragraph.)

--With assistance from Richard Clough.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jim Efstathiou Jr. in New York at jefstathiou@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Doan at ldoan6@bloomberg.net, Will Wade, Millie Munshi

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.