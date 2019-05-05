(Bloomberg) -- An Aeroflot plane with more than 70 people aboard crash-landed in a fireball at Moscow’s Sheremetevo Airport on Sunday, Russian media reported. At least one person died, Itar-Tass said.

The Sukhoi Superjet had taken off earlier for the northern city of Murmansk, according to the Interfax news agency, which quoted emergency services as reporting at least 10 people injured. Vedomosti said the aircraft was an Aeroflot plane with 78 aboard.

