(Bloomberg) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc.’s chairman and three other directors are asking a judge to block the rocket-engine maker’s CEO and her allies on the board from using company resources in a fight over control of the company.

A lawsuit unsealed Friday revealed long-simmering tensions between Chairman Warren Lichtenstein and Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake at the heart of a proxy battle launched as U.S. antitrust regulators move to block Aerojet’s $4.4 billion takeover by Lockheed Martin Corp. The dispute has left the company’s board evenly split between the warring factions.

Drake alleges that a dispute arose with Lichtenstein during the Lockheed deal that resulted in her threatening to leave the company, according to the suit. She subsequently accused Lichtenstein of leaking information about their “difficult working relationship,” which resulted in a board committee being formed to investigate the chairman’s actions.

The chairman contends the CEO and her allies are wrongfully using Aerojet resources to bolster efforts to discredit his slate. Lichtenstein and directors supporting him contend the board battle should be resolved by a shareholder vote.

“In the meantime, none of the directors has the authority to tap the corporate treasury or the company’s resources, employees or advisors to advantage themselves in the election,” according to the Delaware Chancery Court complaint.

“Mr. Lichtenstein, who is completely aligned with fellow shareholders, has operated with integrity and transparency throughout his tenure on the board,” said Charlotte Kiaie, a spokeswoman for the chairman. “We look forward to exposing any and all unsubstantiated allegations in due course.”

An Aerojet spokesperson said they believed Lichtenstein’s suit was meritless.

“The company believes Mr. Lichtenstein’s decision to cause Steel Partners to launch a disruptive proxy contest, aggressive litigation and other tactics at this time may ultimately be driven by his personal concerns and desire to secure his board position and gain leverage in the context of the company’s ongoing internal investigation,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The board fight surfaced as the unraveling merger complicates Lockheed’s efforts to develop hypersonic weapons -- a critical U.S. defense imperative because of recent Chinese innovations -- after the company planned to bring Aerojet’s propulsion systems in-house. The proposed buyout also was seen as an early test of President Joe Biden’s push to focus more scrutiny on corporate mergers across the economy.

The case is IN RE Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., 2022-0127, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

