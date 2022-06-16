(Bloomberg) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake violated a court order by using company resources to back her slate of director candidates in a bitter proxy fight with the US rocket-engine maker’s board chairman, a judge ruled.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Lori Will issued her ruling Thursday in a lawsuit filed by Aerojet Chairman Warren Lichtenstein. Will had previously banned Lichtenstein and Drake from using Aerojet resources to help their candidates vie for board seats in the runup to a June 30 investor vote.

Lichtenstein claimed the CEO improperly relied on strategies devised by company lawyers and advisers to impugn him in the proxy contest and got help from Aerojet workers in her effort to create a board slate. Drake countered she honored the limits on her actions imposed earlier by Will and the allegations were an attempt by Lichtenstein to gain an unfair advantage for the vote.

In a 65-page ruling, the judge concluded some of Drake’s moves challenged by Lichtenstein were “unauthorized” and that the CEO and her team should not have deployed “the company’s resources in support of their slate or to discredit” the chairman’s slate of director candidates.

Still, the judge refused to hold Drake in contempt or require she pay Lichtenstein’s legal bills. Will noted the CEO’s use of Aerojet employees to access to her personal shares so she could nominate board candidates amounted to a technical violation of her order and didn’t warrant a contempt finding.

Representatives of Drake and Lichtenstein didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment on the ruling.

Failed Deal

The battle over who should lead Aerojet has been brewing since February, when antitrust regulators sued to block the $4.4 billion sale of the company to missile-maker Lockheed Martin Corp. The chairman wants to replace Drake with Aerojet’s former chief operating officer, while the CEO’s faction claims Lichtenstein overstepped by making overtures to potential CEO candidates without consulting the full board.

Both sides have bombarded Aerojet shareholders with proxy campaign letters in the runup to the vote. In a missive earlier this month, Drake told shareholders that allowing Lichtenstein to get control “would have devastating effects” on the company.

Lichtenstein said he’d come to the conclusion Drake was “unfit to continue to lead the company out of the hole she dug prior to the termination of the Lockheed Martin merger,” according to a May proxy letter.

The case is IN RE Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., 2022-0127, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

(Updates with excerpt from judge’s opinion in fourth paragraph.)

