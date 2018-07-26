Aeromexico proposes to buy Aimia’s stake in Club Premier operator

Aimia Inc. is being targeted again by one of its partners.

Mexico’s largest airline Grupo Aeromexico said Thursday it proposed to buy out Aimia’s approximate 49 per cent stake in PLM Premier for US$180 million. Aeromexico owns the remaining 51 per cent of PLM Premier, which runs the airline’s frequent flyer program.

“If completed, the proposed transaction would result in a positive outcome for Aimia's shareholders as it provides an opportunity to realize an immediate return on the disposal of an asset, the divestiture of which would have otherwise been challenging,” Aeromexico said in a release.

Aimia promptly Aeromexico’s offer, stating in a release Thursday afternoon that it believes its stake in PLM is “worth significantly more than the offer price” and “reflected no improvement whatsoever” to proposed terms previously discussed between the two parties.

Club Premier has more than 3.7 million members and over 100 loyalty partners, according to Aimia’s website.

The proposed transaction comes a day after Air Canada, along with Visa Canada Corp., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank, announced an offer to buy Aimia’s Aeroplan loyalty business for $250 million in cash.

In September 2010 Aimia acquired approximately 29 per cent of Club Premier in for US$34 million, after Aeromexico spun off the loyalty program and created PLM to operate it. In 2012, Aimia increased its stake in PLM by 20 per cent for US$88 million.

Shares in Aimia were up more than two per cent at 9:58 a.m. ET Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, after advancing as much as 47 per cent Wednesday.

The Aeromexico and Air Canada-led bids come as Aimia has come under pressure after Air Canada announced last year it will cut ties with the Montreal-based company and begin its own rewards program in 2020.