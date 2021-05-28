(Bloomberg) -- Senior Plc, a supplier of aerospace parts to Boeing Co. and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, rejected a 738 million-pound ($1 billion) takeover proposal from Lone Star Funds.

Lone Star offered 176 pence a share in cash for Senior on May 20, the private-equity firm said in a statement Friday, adding that the offer was its third for the U.K. company.

The suitor has until June 25 to propose a firm offer or walk away, it said. Lone Star is considering its position, saying there’s no certainty an offer will be made.

Senior makes products including fuel systems, structural parts and turbine engine components for the aerospace and defense industries, with its biggest customers also including Lockheed Martin Corp., Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Airbus SE.

Its Flextronics division is also a supplier of thermal management systems for automotive and industrial uses.

Shares of Senior had surged before the statement on the approach and were trading 34% higher at 158.90 pence as of 3:53 p.m. in London. It’s the biggest intraday gain since 2008.

