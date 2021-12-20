(Bloomberg) -- AES Corp., a U.S.-based power plant developer, said it has purchased Community Energy Solar LLC of Pennsylvania as part of a push to deploy more renewable energy.

AES didn’t disclose the terms of the deal. Community Energy, which is closely held, has developed more than 3 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects, according to a statement. AES, based in Arlington, Virginia, said the acquisition will help it roll out more zero-carbon energy projects in the U.S.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.