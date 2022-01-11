(Bloomberg) -- Suneva Medical Inc., which sells beauty and anti-aging products to doctors’ offices, is in advanced talks to go public through a merger with blank-check company Viveon Health Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal is expected to value San Diego-based Suneva at about $511 million including debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The deal is expected to be announced as soon as this week, they said.

Representatives for Suneva and Viveon Health Acquisition declined to comment.

Suneva specializes in so-called regenerative aesthetics that use the body’s own collagen to improve the skin’s appearance. Its biggest product is Bellafill, an FDA-approved dermal filler that is advertised to “smooth smile lines” and reduce the appearance of acne scars.

Viveon Health Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, raised $201 million in its initial public offering in 2020.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.