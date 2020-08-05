(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp.’s newly acquired health insurer, Aetna, helped it weather abrupt shifts in consumer behavior during the pandemic, resulting in better-than-expected second-quarter results for CVS and a boost in its full-year forecast.

People have skipped doctor visits and postponed elective surgeries throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, sending Aetna’s medical benefit ratio down to 70.3% from 84% a year earlier. Revenue for the health-care benefits segment jumped 6% to $18.5 billion, CVS said in a statement Wednesday. The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company acquired Aetna in 2018 for $68 billion.

Shelter-in-place restrictions kept people at home after the mad dash to stock up on toilet paper and prescriptions in the spring. Same-store sales in the front of the store fell 4.5%, and the number of prescriptions filled decreased 1.1%.

New business helped CVS’s pharmacy services units, which includes CVS’s pharmacy-benefit manager, overcome fewer new prescriptions. Pharmacy same-store sales rose 4.6%.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to between $7.14 to $7.27 a share, up from the previously guided $7.04 to $7.17 a share.

CVS’ second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.64 and revenue of $65.3 billion beat analysts’ expectations of $1.91 a share and $64.2 billion, respectively, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

CVS shares rose about 3% in premarket trading. They had slid about 12.5% this year to $64.98 as of Tuesday’s close.

Test Sites

The company has opened more than 1,800 test sites at drive-through locations, according to the statement. About 40% of people being tested are not CVS customers, providing the company an opportunity to reach new people, Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo said on a call with analysts.

CVS earlier this summer introduced a program called Return Ready to help employers and universities devise testing strategies. Merlo said CVS has signed 40 clients and has more than 1,000 prospects.

In its quarterly filing, CVS outlined several downsides it anticipates related to Covid-19, including less prescription drug use with people skipping visits to their doctors, fewer front-store sales amid shelter-in-place orders and higher unemployment and a decrease in commercial insurance members due to companies laying workers off or folding entirely, as well as an unwillingness of prospective clients to switch carriers.

At the same time, CVS reported $27 million of uninsured store damage and inventory losses from “civil unrest” across the U.S. in the second quarter, which ended June 30. Demonstrations, most of which were peaceful, surged across the U.S. in May following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Some were accompanied by looting.

CVS operates about 9,900 stores across the country.

