(Bloomberg) -- The Russian owner of AFC Bournemouth is reviving an attempt to sell the club, now that it has once again reached England’s top football league, people familiar with the matter said.

Owner Maxim Demin has appointed California-based advisory firm Montminy & Co. to help oversee a sale of the club and is “seeking an acquirer to capitalize on the club’s ongoing success,” according to a document on the process -- codenamed “Project Goal” -- seen by Bloomberg.

Bournemouth, which was this year promoted to the lucrative English Premier League, is already involved in discussions with one group of investors, the people said. Representatives for Bournemouth and Montminy declined to comment.

Demin acquired 50% of the club in 2011 and took full control two years later. Bloomberg reported in July 2021 that Bournemouth’s management had been in contact with a select group of potential investors and buyers.

US investors in particular have been seeking deals for English football clubs, partly attracted by an appreciating dollar exchange rate against the pound. They’re also drawn in by cheaper valuations relative to sports franchises in America and the strong earnings potential from competing in the world’s richest football league.

Revenue at Bournemouth is expected to climb from £118.5 million this year to £150.1 million in 2023, the document shows. The club’s EPL survival is not guaranteed -- although it’s currently sitting around halfway down the league, above the relegation zone, it recently lost a game to Liverpool FC by nine goals to zero.

