A surge in viewing requests is pointing to a potentially stronger spring market: realtor

Poor affordability and tax increases have pushed post-pandemic homebuyers out of Canada’s largest real estate markets and into other provinces, according to a new report.

“Given today’s housing market realities, it comes as no surprise that buyers are willing to travel across the country to achieve home ownership,” Christopher Alexander, RE/MAX Canada president, said in a written statement on the firm’s Canada’s 2024 Tax report.

The report published Tuesday examined market conditions across six provinces, including Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.

Tax rate increases, record-high housing prices and elevated mortgage rates have spurred a “post-pandemic exodus” from more expensive markets such as Toronto or Vancouver, the report said, resulting in higher interprovincial migration numbers to Alberta and Atlantic Canada in 2023.

The report noted that nearly 60,000 Canadian homebuyers moved provinces, mainly to Alberta, but also to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

“In addition to affordable housing values and extensive job opportunities, Alberta is well known for its position on taxation, with no provincial sales tax and zero land transfer tax on residential real estate,” Alexander said.

“Cash-rich buyers from provinces such as Ontario and British Columbia are aware that the sale of their property in Toronto or Vancouver will stretch that much further in Alberta or Atlantic Canada’s major centres.”

Tax burden

The report comes as municipal tax increases in Canada are making headlines.

Last week, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced a planned 9.5-per-cent property tax hike for the nation's largest real estate market. The proposal will be discussed by the city council on Feb. 14.

RE/MAX’s Monday report also highlighted tax burdens associated with new home construction in Toronto.

The research found that taxes, levies and development fees on new condos account for an estimated 25 to 30 per cent of the overall purchasing price.

For example, a $717,000 condominium unit in Toronto includes roughly $180,000 to $215,000 in fees baked into the overall price.

Low-rise housing also faces significant tax burdens, according to the report. It referenced a 2019 study from Altus Group that found government fees, taxes and charges added $222,000 to the cost of a new single-family home in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Affordability and opportunity are key to healthy and sustainable real estate market activity and a vibrant economy,” Alexander said.

“As such, the potential economic impact of ongoing out-migration on the future of individual provinces should raise alarm bells.”