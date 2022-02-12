(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s central bank said it was an “injustice” that its assets frozen in the U.S. will be used to compensate victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and for aid efforts.

It was responding to an executive order issued by President Joe Biden on Friday, which directed U.S. financial institutions to move Afghan central bank funds into a consolidated account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The U.S. will tap $3.5 billion for assistance to the Afghan people and another $3.5 billion would remain in the U.S., pending ongoing litigation brought by the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Da Afghanistan Bank “will never accept if the FX reserves of Afghanistan is paid under the name of compensation or humanitarian assistance to others and wants the reversal of the decision and release of all FX reserves of Afghanistan,” it said in a statement posted on Twitter. “The real owners of these reserves are people of Afghanistan.”

