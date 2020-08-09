(Bloomberg) --

Afghanistan’s grand national assembly, a gathering of 3,400 influential members of society, recommended releasing Taliban prisoners to clear the final hurdle for direct peace talks with the insurgent group and end the 19-year war.

The Loya Jirga “approves the release of 400 Taliban prisoners in order to remove the obstacles to the start of peace talks, stop the bloodshed and serve the common good,” the assembly said in a resolution submitted to the Afghan government on Sunday. “Assurances must be given that in the event of the release of these prisoners, direct negotiations are immediately started without any excuse.”

The traditional gathering, seen as an authoritative non-government authority for providing recommendations on Afghan policy, was held Friday at the request of President Ashraf Ghani. Approval from the panel provides Ghani some cover on the release of the militants, about 156 of whom are in jail with a death penalty.

Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, who also chairs the Loya Jirga, on Saturday told reporters in Kabul that peace talks with the Taliban would start within three days of the release of the prisoners.

