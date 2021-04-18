(Bloomberg) -- Withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan meshes with the Biden administration’s goal of focusing resources on challenges such as China and Covid-19, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“The terrorism threat has moved to other places,” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “And we have other very important items on our agenda, including the relationship with China, including dealing with everything from climate change to Covid. And that’s where we have to focus our energy and resources.”

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that U.S. forces would fully withdraw from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, saying it’s time to end America’s “forever war.”

Blinken, who met with Afghan leaders in Kabul and NATO allies in Brussels last week, said al-Qaeda, which carried out the attacks two decades ago, “has been significantly degraded.”

He played down concern that U.S. intelligence might be blindsided to terrorist threats emerging in Afghanistan, saying the U.S. will be repositioning forces and assets to “guard against the potential reemergence.”

“We’ll be able to see that in real time with time to take action,” Blinken said. “We have different capabilities, different assets, and I think a greater ability to see something coming with time to do something about it.”

The U.S. is committed to helping find a peace deal for Afghanistan that includes the Taliban, he said.

“Ultimately, it is in no one’s interest in Afghanistan, whether it’s the Taliban or anyone else, it’s certainly not the people of Afghanistan, for the country to descend once again into civil war, into a long war.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.