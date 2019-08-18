(Bloomberg) -- At least 63 people died in a suicide bombing attack at a wedding hall in Afghanistan’s capital on Saturday, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

More than 180 others were injured in the attack that took place at 10:40 p.m. in the west part of Kabul, Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman at the ministry, said by phone. There were about 1,200 people at the event.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the bombing, and issued a statement condemning it. No other group has said it carried out the attack.

The suicide bombing comes as President Donald Trump’s administration prepares to unveil an Afghanistan peace agreement with the Taliban that would help bring an end to America’s longest war. The Taliban have escalated attacks in Afghanistan as the negotiations continue.

Trump has come under pressure from members of his own party to maintain some troops in the country to make sure Islamic State, al-Qaeda and other terror groups don’t spread there.

