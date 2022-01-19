(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan lost more than half a million jobs after the Taliban seized power, and the economic crisis that followed is expected to push that number above 900,000 by the middle of this year, according to the International Labour Organization.

Employment in the third quarter of last year dropped 8%, reflecting workers pushed out of jobs amid economic uncertainty enveloping the nation, the ILO said in a statement Wednesday. Women were hit the hardest, with their employment levels declining by at least 16%, it said.

“The situation in Afghanistan is critical,” said Ramin Behzad, senior coordinator of the ILO for the country. “While the priority is to meet immediate humanitarian needs, lasting and inclusive recovery will depend on people and communities having access to decent employment, livelihoods and basic services.”

The jobs crisis has added to the woes of Afghanistan’s economy since the Taliban took power in mid-August. The UN estimates more than half of the country’s nearly 40 million people face acute hunger, with a million children at risk of dying as a harsh winter sets in. As much as 97% of the population could be living in poverty by mid-2022, up from about 72% in 2020.

The Taliban’s move to restrict women from work could immediately cost the country’s feeble economy up to $1 billion, or 5% of gross domestic product, the United Nations Development Programme said earlier. Key sectors including agriculture, the civil service and the construction industry have been devastated since the Taliban took control, the ILO said.

