Afghanistan’s Currency Drops to Record Low as Taliban Take Over

(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s currency dropped to a record low as Taliban fighters took control of the capital and the central bank governor departed the country.

The Afghani fell 1.7% Tuesday to 83.5013 per dollar, the fourth day of decline, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The central bank was able to stabilize volatility in the currency until last Thursday, Governor Ajmal Ahmady wrote in a Twitter thread.

On Friday, it was told that there would be no more dollar shipments, and by Saturday the central bank had to supply less currency to the markets, which led to more panic, he wrote.

“Currency spiked from a stable 81 to almost 100 then back to 86,” the central banker wrote. “I held meetings on Saturday to reassure banks and money exchangers to calm them down.”

He also wrote that he had left the country.

