(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani said he is turning to the international community for help as resurgent Taliban militants make rapid territorial gains in the vacuum left by departing U.S. and NATO troops.

In a televised address to the nation Saturday, Ghani said he was in talks with world leaders to discuss the situation in the country, where in only a matter of weeks the Taliban have captured key provincial capitals and secured customs border posts, bleeding his government of precious revenue.

Ghani offered few specifics in his speech and it wasn’t immediately clear what help he was expecting from the West and his regional neighbors.

Most foreign troops have already left and the remainder are set to exit by Aug. 31, as President Joe Biden follows through on former President Donald Trump’s promise to wind down America’s longest war.

Ghani expressed concern about the condition of the thousands of internal refugees who have fled to the safety of the national capital over the last few weeks. The crisis threatens to spill outside the country’s borders and send waves of refugees to its neighbors and as far afield as Europe.

