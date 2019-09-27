(Bloomberg) -- Millions of Afghans are expected to defy militant threats and cast their vote today for a new leader in the fourth democratic election since the Taliban regime was ousted by the U.S. invasion in 2001.

There are more than 9.6 million eligible voters registered with the Independent Election Commission. It’s unclear how many will cast votes given the fear of Taliban attacks and grave concerns over the fraud and corruption that marred all three previous elections.

The Taliban -- which controls or contests half the country -- have repeatedly threatened to target what they describe as a “sham” poll. The government will deploy one-third of the 272,000-strong Afghan forces to secure more than 4500 polling centers nationwide.

The voting starts around 7 a.m. and is expected to end at 3 p.m. local time. The election commission is scheduled to announce provisional results on Oct. 19 and the final results on Nov. 7. A run-off will be held on Nov. 23 if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

Ghani Vs Abdullah

The vote comes three weeks after the U.S. President Donald Trump canceled peace talks with the Taliban just as the two sides were nearing a deal that could have brought an end to the 18-year war.

The poll is largely seen as a race between Ashraf Ghani and his main rival and current government chief executive Abdullah Abdullah. But there are also 12 other candidates in the fray. Unofficial online polling on social media pages show Ghani and Abdullah as the front-runners.

Three years after making a peace deal with the government, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former conservative warlord who fought the Soviets in 1980s and then the U.S. forces, is also running as a candidate. Hekmatyar is known for his ruthless behavior during the civil war in 1990s and has warned if the polls were marred by fraud he would return to the battlefields.

There are also concerns this vote could be a repeat of the 2014 presidential elections and last year’s parliamentary polls which were mired in allegations of corruption and overshadowed by violence. The 2014 election nearly caused a war between the two main candidates who accused each other of election fraud until the U.S. intervened and brokered a deal that made Ghani the president and Abdullah the chief executive.

Abdullah has already accused Ghani of rigging the vote in his favor. Around 110,000 observers -- including 26,875 from Abdullah’s camp and 26,649 from Ghani’s team -- have been registered with the election commission to supervise and observe the voting day and voting tally aimed at fighting fraud.

