(Bloomberg) -- Aflac Inc. said sales through Japan Post Holdings Co. could drop by half this year as both companies investigate reports of improper selling of policies.

Aflac shares slumped 5.6% Wednesday after Mainichi reported that Japan Post mishandled about 104,000 policies. Aflac said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it continues to offer cancer coverage through Japan Post and has seen a “material” decline in sales, which are running at about 25% of normal daily volume. Aflac was down 0.2% to $48.88 at 11:03 a.m. in New York Thursday.

The insurer has been working to explain the situation to investors given the importance of the Japanese market to its results. Total operations in Japan, which include sales through Japan Post, accounted for 68% of the company’s revenue in the six months ended June 30. Aflac said Wednesday that it’s conducting a “rigorous, voluntary” review of sales through Japan Post, and added Thursday that it isn’t anticipating any change to the firms’ alliance or to Japan Post’s investment in Aflac’s stock.

While the comment about the continuing alliance “should help reduce the tail-risk event for the stock, we note that there could still be some risk with regard to this if the regulatory response includes more broad changes at the Japan Post group,” Evercore ISI analysts led by Tom Gallagher said Thursday in a note to clients. The analysts lowered their price target by $2 due to the Japan issues and depressed peer valuations.

Japan Post salespeople didn’t immediately implement a conditional surrender program started in 2014 that was aimed at avoiding customers having two policies in place during a transition period when they switched coverage, Aflac said in the statement. Even if customers temporarily have two policies, it administers them “with the customer’s best interest in mind to minimize inconvenience, avoid gaps in coverage, and ensure fair value for any premium paid,” the insurer said.

(Updates with shares in second paragraph and analyst’s comment in fourth.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Katherine Chiglinsky in New York at kchiglinsky@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Steve Dickson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.