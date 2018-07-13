Afrexim Bank to Issue $30 Billion of Loans in Next Five Years

(Bloomberg) -- African Export-Import Bank will issue more than $30 billion of loans in the next five years, according to a former president.

The Cairo-based lender, known as Afrexim, will give out the funding to boost intra-African trade, Christopher Edordu said in a speech in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, during the bank’s annual meetings.

