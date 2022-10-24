(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast and Ghana, which account for two-thirds of global cocoa production, will boycott industry talks this week in a protest about poverty among West African farmers.

The World Cocoa Foundation, a group representing 80% of the global market, will hold its 2022 Partnership Meetings in Brussels from Oct. 26 to 27 to discuss steps to improve farmer pay, combat child labor and end deforestation linked to cultivation of the crop. Representatives from the top two cocoa-producing nations will not be in attendance, according to officials from the West African countries.

The boycott is the latest escalation in a spat between growers of cocoa beans and a chocolate industry valued at more than $100 billion a year, which is accused of perpetuating farmer poverty by negotiating down the price of beans despite a commitment to improve farmers’ pay.

“Multinationals are maneuvering to lower cocoa prices and pay less for the farmers’ labor,” said Yves Kone, who heads the Ivory Coast’s cocoa and coffee regulator, Le Conseil du Cafe Cacao. “They don’t respect us.”

Ivory Coast and Ghana have struggled to gain greater control of the market and improve the livelihoods of their farmers, many of whom live below the poverty line. After the nations imposed a $400-per-ton surcharge on cocoa in 2019, buyers undermined the so-called Living Income Differential by negotiating a separate quality premium for beans from the two countries in negative figures, rendering the LID surcharge ineffective.

“What is the point in always talking about cocoa industry sustainability when there is no demonstration to do so?” Fiifi Boafo, a spokesman for the Ghana Cocoa Board, said by phone. “The Living Income Differential is paid but the country premiums are either negative or zero and that clearly undermines any amount raised from the LID.”

Two Ivorian and Ghanaian umbrella groups for cocoa farmers and the civil society organizations that advocate for them -- the Ghana Civil Society Cocoa Platform and Ivorian Platform for Sustainable Cocoa -- welcomed the boycott in a statement on Monday.

The WCF, which represents companies including Barry Callebaut AG, Hershey Co. and Nestle SA, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

