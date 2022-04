(Bloomberg) -- New Covid-19 infections in Africa are at their lowest since April 2020 and have declined for 16 consecutive weeks, the World Health Organization said.

Over the past week 18,000 new cases were identified and 239 deaths were recorded, the WHO said in a statement on Thursday. Those represent declines of 29% and 37% respectively from the week before, the WHO said.

