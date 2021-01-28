Africa Covid Vaccination Plan to Cost as Much as $15 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- The cost of vaccinating 60% of the African population will be between $10 billion and $15 billion, a senior science adviser for the Africa Centres For Disease Control said.

The continent will need about 1.5 billion doses, if a double shot regime is used, the adviser, Nicaise Ndembi, said in an online presentation on Thursday. The cost will include the rollout of vaccination programs.

Africa has secured 36% of its needs to meet that goal with 25% of the total required to come from the Covax initiative and 11% from a separate African Union program, he said.

Officials are “working tirelessly to secure the vaccines,” he said. “Although we are not on the map yet we hope to get there.”

At a separate press conference, John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, said 400 million additional doses have been secured from the Serum Institute of India Ltd. He didn’t give details on how they would be funded.

