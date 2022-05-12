(Bloomberg) -- John Nkengasong, the outgoing head of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said the continent is facing the dual pandemics of Covid-19 and HIV, which could lead to the emergence of new variants.

As he readies himself to lead the US global AIDS program, he warned that the continent is on a very uncertain and unpredictable trajectory if the two viruses continue to circulate and people don’t get timely HIV treatment.

“HIV, too, remains a pandemic,” Nkengasong said in a briefing Thursday.

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to about 70% of the total number of people globally infected with HIV, which causes the immune disease AIDS. Nkengasong warned of the threat of new variants if the virus continues to circulate and people don’t get timely HIV treatment.

The next next priorities for Africa should be leveraging gains made during Covid-19 to further strengthen systems across the continent so as to also be better positioned to fight future pandemics, Nkengasong said.

His appointment to head a group called Pepfar, or the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has been lauded by several groups. His three decades as a virologist and his role in pushing for Covid-19 vaccine equity in Africa is seen as a solid basis for the new role.

“He is one of the world’s leading experts on HIV and pandemic preparedness and has practical experience on how to advance efforts to end AIDS amidst the Covid pandemic,” Winnie Byanyima, executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, said in a statement over the weekend.

Pepfar is focused on ending the disease caused by HIV in more than 50 countries, and has invested more than $100 billion since its inception in 2003.

Nkengasong played a key role in initiating the establishment of vaccine manufacturing capabilities on African soil and more recently he’s been instrumental in helping countries tackle the logistics around getting shots in arms.

African vaccine manufacturing is under threat as the uptake of shots slow. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., the continent’s biggest drugmaker, said it may close its Covid vaccine line in weeks if clear commitments from African governments for orders don’t materialize soon.

“We fully understand that strengthening health systems are meaningless if they do not support service delivery,” Nkengasong said. “We know that you cannot guarantee the health security of your people if you do not have diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.”

For more than 40 years Africa has conducted about 100 million HIV tests every year, “but none of that is produced in Africa,” he said.

Roche Thursday announced a plan to help low- and middle-income countries expand testing for tuberculosis and HIV in a new partnership that evcentually aims to operate in 10 countries. More than 6 million people with HIV are estimated to be undiagnosed, as HIV testing rates fell 22% due to the pandemic, Roche said.

The board of Africa CDC is “working very hard to go through a very transparent and comprehensive process,” in finding a replacement, Nkengasong said in the briefing.

