Feb 3, 2022
Africa Needs $1.29 Billion to Fund Rollout of Covid Shots, WHO Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Africa is short of at least $1.29 billion to fund the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said, citing data from 40 of the continent’s 54 countries.
Only 11% of the continent’s 1.2 billion people are fully vaccinated and the weekly pace of vaccination needs to rise sixfold to hit a target of having 70% of the population inoculated by the middle of this year, the WHO said in a statement on Thursday. Currently six million Africans are being vaccinated weekly.
While the number of vaccines received in January doubled from six months ago the challenge is now getting those shots into arms, the WHO said.
“A dependable pipeline must go hand in hand with operational funding to move doses out of depots and into people’s arms,” Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, said in the statement.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
This year, Super Bowl ads are looking to have fun again
-
5:20
Mark Zuckerberg's wealth plunges by US$31B after Meta shock
-
World food prices are climbing closer toward a record high
-
7:34
Spotify CEO's US$1B wealth loss adds to pain over Joe Rogan
-
2:25
BMO to start bringing back some bankers next week
-
Melinda French Gates will pivot US$11.4B fortune away from foundation