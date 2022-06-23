(Bloomberg) -- Africa should be first in line for monkeypox vaccine supplies as the infectious viral disease spreads to non-endemic countries on the continent, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

“All counter measures, including vaccines, need to begin here on the continent because our numbers and case rates are higher than the rest of the world,” Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Africa CDC’s deputy director, said at a virtual briefing on Thursday.

Last month, monkeypox outbreaks emerged in dozens of countries outside of Africa, sparking global concerns about a disease that the continent has dealt with since the 1970s with little international attention. At the time, Ogwell Ouma said there had been several waves in Africa in the last two years that had simply been contained.

Africa CDC is hoping to avoid a repeat of the coronavirus pandemic, when the continent was left far behind wealthier nations in securing vaccines. The continent imports most its shots and by the time Covid-19 inoculations arrived it was hard to convince people in Africa they still needed them.

The World Health Organization is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to assess whether the current spread of monkeypox constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Last week the WHO’s Africa division said while monkeypox was raising concern as it spread on the continent, it was not recommending mass vaccination at this stage. But WHO Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said the continent must ensure that it’s ready should the need arise.

