(Bloomberg) -- Jumia Technologies AG is focused on building a business that will lead Africa’s e-commerce space over the next 100 years rather than pursuing growth, an executive said.

“I don’t think we at Jumia are interested in size. That’s good for ego, but that’s not really useful,” Jumia co-Founder Jeremy Hodara said on Wednesday. “I think what we care about is to last very long, as a successful business and to be here in 100 years,” he said.

Its payment business, JumiaPay, now accounts for a third of its revenues, according to Hodara. The app, first introduced in 2016, is now used to pay for more than half of transactions on Jumia’s platform. It has started offering loan services to consumers and sellers through partnerships with financial institutions.

Spinning off the payment arm of the business is not in consideration at the moment, but it is a possibility in the future, Hodara said.

Jumia is not looking at expanding immediately beyond the 11 African countries it currently operates, and has no capital-raising plans for now, Hodara said. “Our job is to serve as many people in Nigeria, Kenya and in Ghana as possible,” Hodara said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.