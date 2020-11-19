(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is making inroads with his crackdown on corruption that became endemic during his predecessor’s almost decade-long rule, according to the continent’s biggest bank.

“I’m very confident that he is winning the battle,” Lungisa Fuzile, the chief executive of Standard Bank Group Ltd.’s South African unit, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The speed may not be what we wish for, but these issues are very complex. The fight against corruption is well underway.”

Since taking office in 2018, Ramaphosa has made new appointments to crime-fighting institutions that were hollowed out under former President Jacob Zuma. He also appointed new executives to state-owned companies that have collapsed under mismanagement and graft.

South African Graft Crackdown Ensnares Ramaphosa’s Biggest Rival

A special investigating unit this month arrested Ace Magashule, the secretary-general of the ruling African National Congress, making him the highest-profile serving politician to face charges since Ramaphosa’s rise to power.

“The evidence is very abundant,” Fuzile said. The hope now is that “successful prosecutions” will follow arrests made across the country, he said.

