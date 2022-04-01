(Bloomberg) -- The Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, criticized Absa Group Ltd., one of South Africa’s largest banks, for appointing a White chief executive officer.

Absa on March 29 said it had appointed Arrie Rautenbach as CEO, almost a year after Daniel Mminele, the bank’s first Black CEO, quit unexpectedly.

The PIC has written to Absa’s board to express its “downright disappointment” with the announcment, it said in a statement on Friday. “The PIC expected that the board would have placed the required focus on transformation in the process to recruit a new CEO.”

The PIC, which owns 6.7% of Absa, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, has asked for an urgent meeting with the bank’s board.

