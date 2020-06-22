(Bloomberg) --

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice Group Ltd. withdrew films by South African producer and comedian Leon Schuster from its streaming service to determine whether they contain racially insensitive material.

The measure is “precautionary,” pending a review, Richard Boorman, head of communications at Showmax, said in an emailed response to questions. “That review is currently underway.”

The withdrawal of the material comes after the killing of unarmed American George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent global protests prompted the entertainment industry to review content. Earlier this month, streaming services including Netflix Inc. and HBO Max canceled shows that contained the use of blackface or racist depictions.

Schuster often dresses up as people of other races to play pranks on members of the public. Bloomberg wasn’t immediately able to obtain his contact details to request comment. Schuster “can’t believe that the content of his films does any harm,” Netwerk24, a news website, quoted him as saying on June 19.

