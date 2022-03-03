(Bloomberg) --

MultiChoice Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest pay-TV provider, stopped showing the Russia Today news channel after European Union sanctions against the country stopped the global distributor from providing the broadcast.

Russia Today, owned by the Russian government, won’t be shown until further notice, Johannesburg-based MultiChoice said in a statement. Other TV providers, including Britain’s Sky News, have also withdrawn the channel, according to U.K. media reports.

Companies around the world are moving to cut ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine last week, which triggered heavy sanctions by the EU, U.S. and U.K. against financial institutions, individuals are more.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, the industry regulator, said it was looking into the reasons for RT being taken off the air, citing the principle of “promoting plurality of views.” The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters also condemned the move, saying it undermines freedom of speech and consumer choice.

