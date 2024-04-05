(Bloomberg) -- South Africa has picked a $300-million standalone battery project that will be the biggest of its kind on the continent to boost its energy supply, according to Globeleq Inc.

The 153-megawatt Red Sands battery energy storage solutions installation to be built in the Northern Cape province was chosen as a preferred bidder in a government procurement process as part of an effort by South Africa to transition to cleaner sources of energy and end electricity shortages.

The project site will span about 5 hectares (12 acres) and take two years to build after financial close which is expected later this year, Globeleq said in a statement Friday. It was originally developed by Magnora ASA unit African Green Ventures.

