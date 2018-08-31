(Bloomberg) -- A line to transport power from Africa’s biggest wind farm to market is complete and is being tested, according to its commissioner, Kenya Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd.

The 436-kilometer (271-mile) line from the Lake Turkana Wind Power plant will need end-to-end testing before it feeds 310 megawatts to the grid, Managing Director Fernandes Barasa said by phone from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The 28 billion shilling ($278 million) project in Marsabit county, initially due for completion in October 2016, was delayed after the contractor was changed. Chinese firms NARI Group Corp. and PowerChina Guiyang Engineering Corp. Ltd. were later appointed for the project that’s supposed to be finished by Sept. 1.

