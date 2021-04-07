(Bloomberg) -- The number of green buildings in Africa are expected to rise by 50% over the next five years, spurred by a wave of climate consciousness, legislation and an increasing range of financing options for investors, according to Knight Frank LLP.

“There are approximately 700 certified green buildings across the continent at the moment,” the global property consultancy’s Africa researcher, Tilda Mwai, said in response to emailed questions. While South Africa accounts for more than three-quarters of these buildings, other highly ranked nations include Egypt, Kenya, Senegal and Nigeria.

The Green Building Council South Africa has been key in driving construction of green buildings and its adoption of a customized rating tool has helped accelerate certification, Mwai said. “Since majority of the commercial buildings are owned by institutional investors, sustainability forms part of their brand values that they would like to portray,” she said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.