Africa’s First Fine Wine NFT’s to Be Offered on Auction

(Bloomberg) -- Africa’s first fine wine non-fungible tokens will be auctioned this month in a sale organized by Strauss & Co., a South African auction house.

The auction, which will take place from April 18 to April 25, will offer wines from five wine producers with each NFT holding between 20 and 50 vintages and between 66 and 288 bottles, Strauss & Co. said in a statement on Monday.

The wine will come from collections of Klein Constantia Vin de Constance, Kanonkop Paul Sauer, Meerlust Rubicon, Mullineux Olerasay and Vilafonté Series C, Strauss & Co. said.

