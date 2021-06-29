(Bloomberg) -- King Mswati III of Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, has allegedly fled his country as pro-democracy protests turned violent, according to the South African Broadcasting Corp.

Demonstrators set fire to several shops in Matsapha town in central Eswatini, according to neighboring South Africa’s state-owned broadcaster. Police fired tear gas and water cannons at the protesters demanding democracy in the country that has banned political parties since the early 1970s.

Eswatini, which was previously known as Swaziland until 2018, has been led by King Mswati III since 1986. The king in the nation of about 1.3 million people controls parliament and appoints ministers in the landlocked country surrounded by South Africa and Mozambique. Eswatini exports sugar, soft-drink concentrates and cotton.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.