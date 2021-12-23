(Bloomberg) -- Eritrea, the only African country not to have administered coronavirus vaccines, hasn’t shared any data with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We continue to engage and if we have any updated information, we’ll be more that happy to share that with you,” John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, said in response to a question about the start of inoculations in the East African country. He spoke at a weekly press briefing.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.