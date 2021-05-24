(Bloomberg) -- Africa Oil Week, the continent’s annual industry conference, may relocate to Dubai this year from its traditional setting in Cape Town.

The event, known as AOW, will be held in the United Arab Emirates between Nov. 8-11, according to a brochure that lists support from Total SE, Chevron Corp. and Eni SpA along with a Dubai convention bureau. It had been scheduled in Cape Town earlier that same month.

“We are carefully reviewing current travel limitations, restrictions for hosting large-scale events as well as progress with the vaccination programs in various locations globally,” Chris Hall, director for the event at Hyve Group Plc, said in an emailed response to questions. He declined to comment further.

Relocating the event will compound losses endured by South Africa’s travel and tourism industry due to the pandemic. The most industrialized nation on the continent has also had delays around its vaccine rollout.

AOW hosted over two dozen ministers in 2019, along with hundreds of high-level delegates and industry executives, according to the company’s website. Organizers said “exceptional progress” has been made in the UAE’s vaccination program and that 88% of clients preferred Dubai over other locations, according to the brochure.

“AOW will not be in Cape Town this year,” South Africa Oil & Gas Alliance Chief Executive Officer Adrian Strydom, said in response to questions.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.