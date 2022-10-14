(Bloomberg) -- Africa’s only member of the Group of 20 nations is working with its continental peers to propose reforms to the forum’s mechanism for countries to restructure unaffordable debt.

“We were proponents of the debt relief but the design, now, we’re not happy with,” South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in an interview in Washington Friday. The mechanism doesn’t make it attractive for vulnerable countries and “needs to be restructured,” he said.

Debt risks for many African countries -- burdened with budget deficits and high debt levels even before the pandemic and war in Ukraine -- are coming to a head, with the global growth slowdown and aggressive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that raise loan-servicing costs heightening challenges.

In recent weeks, Nigeria and Ghana have announced they’re considering revamping their liabilities. Only three countries worldwide -- Zambia, Chad and Ethiopia -- are using the G-20’s so-called Common Framework as a coordinating mechanism to rework their obligations.

Godongwana’s criticism comes after leaders including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Common Framework process is moving too slowly for Zambia. Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter has been struggling to complete a complex debt restructuring since starting the process more than two years ago.

South Africa’s relatively low levels of foreign-currency debt -- currently about 11% -- mean it isn’t as affected by global headwinds as its continental peers. Its National Treasury is working to return public finances to a sustainable path after years of graft and mismanagement and predicts debt will probably peak at 75.1% of gross domestic product in the 2025 fiscal year. It’s due to update the forecast in the medium-term budget policy statement scheduled for Oct. 26.

Led by South Africa, some of the continent’s key economies are collaborating to come up with changes to the framework and for the “reform of multinational development banks -- not in terms of changing the individual faces but in terms of the policy direction and content,” Godongwana said, declining to share more details.

The continent’s finance ministers are mulling proposals “to put before the developed world in an environment where there’s no trust,” he said. African countries have little faith in rich nations after they missed their target to channel $100 billion per year by 2020 to help developing nations cope with climate change, Godongwana said. They’re also disillusioned as commitments to channel International Monetary Fund Reserve assets to poorer nation’s aren’t materializing, he added.

African leaders, including Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge, have become increasingly critical of rich nations as emerging markets are bearing the brunt of their policy decisions with some effectively locked out of capital markets.

South Africa is also advocating for an expansion of representation for the continent on the G-20 to include economic powerhouses Nigeria and Egypt, Godongwana said. Some members of the body are “warm to the idea,” he said.

(Updates with South Africa foreign-currency debt in sixth paragraph.)

