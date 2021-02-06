(Bloomberg) --

African countries need access to favorable loan terms to rebuild their economies after the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While many African nations have taken advantage of assistance from multilateral lenders, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, as well as a debt-relief program by the Group of 20 leading economies, “access to concessional finance will remain crucial as countries rebuild their economies,” said Ramaphosa, who is the outgoing chairman of the African Union. South Africa is handing the chair of the 55-member continental bloc over to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“An injection of fresh resources by the IMF through reallocating and issuing new special drawing rights, with a bias toward the developing world, will correct the glaring inequality in fiscal stimulus measures between advanced economies and the rest of the world,” he said.

