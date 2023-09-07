(Bloomberg) -- African policymakers called for wealthy nations to jumpstart climate funds to help the poorest countries deal with the impact of global warming that were agreed on a year ago.

The agreement to establish adaptation and so-called loss and damage funds were among the signature achievements of last year’s global climate conference, known as COP27. Little has happened since then, leading to frustration among policymakers on the continent that’s contributed the least to climate change, but suffers its greatest impact.

“More thinking should be brought on various ways to start the funds,” Seychelles’ climate minister, Flavien Joubert, said in an interview at the inaugural African Climate Summit in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, this week. “Once they start, even if they start with a meager amount, they can then create confidence and create that level of engagement that would allow them to grow over time.”

In an interview at the summit, Majid al Suwaidi, director-general of COP28, insisted that the loss and damage fund will be made fully operational at this year’s global conference in Dubai in November.

Other Commentary:

COP 28 should place more emphasis on adaptation financing than on mitigation as peoples’ lives are already impacted by climate change, African Wildlife Foundation Vice President for Global Leadership Fredrick Kumah said. And it should be paid for by the wealthy countries that have contributed the most to damaging the planet.

“The contribution people make to climate change in terms of pollution, the more you contribute from a climate change perspective, the more you should be taxed,” Kumah said. “Finance has to be at the heart of the climate discussion. There is no point of talking about action if there are no resources commensurate to back those actions.”

Specific timeliness to address energy justice and energy poverty should be a key focus of COP28, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sustainable Energy Damilola Ogunbiyi said.

“We have the unique opportunity and literally a once in a lifetime opportunity to make sure this is green and sustainable, so we’re not feeling the effects of what polluting nations have done,” Ogunbiyi said.

Business leaders are keen to engage in climate change initiatives as different industries are impacted by the disruption of supply chains, increased operating costs and inflationary pressures, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of the UN Global Compact Sanda Ojiambo said.

“There’s a lot more that we can achieve, if we see how we can manage the abundance on the continent, be it of renewables, be it of minerals, be it our arable land, be it water sources. And so that investment opportunity is a very appealing and strong narrative for the continent,” Ojiambo said.

